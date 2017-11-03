PH’s Casin loses to Japanese in AWBC

Cagayan de Oro City pride Judelyn Casin bowed out of contention in the 2017 Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian Women’s Boxing Championships being held at the Nguyen Du Gymnasium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Casin, one of the three boxers sent by the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), suffered a unanimous decision loss to Japanese Tsubasa Komura in the first round of the light flyweight (45-84 kg.) event on Thursday.

All five judges namely Bekjon Yusupov of Uzbekistan (29-28), Waraporn Sribhuddee of Thailand (29-28), Anshok Kumar Panwar of India (30-27), Kim Chun Sam of North Korea (30-27) and Zhang Jing Jing of China (29-28) favored the Japanese pug.

Left battling for the Philippine flag are 2014 World Championship silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Baguio City standout Aira Villegas who were scheduled to play on Friday night against fancied foes.

Petecio guns for a spot in the quarterfinals as she goes up against Rio Olympics silver medalist Yin Jun Hua of China in the featherweight class (57 kg.) while Villegas takes on Jayasinghe Arachchilage Dulani Jaya of Sri Lanka also in the flyweight class (48-51 kg.).

Meanwhile, two Filipinos are in the 31-man list of the International Boxing Association-Asian Boxing Confederation International Technical Officials.

They are Isagani Leal and Jesus Velasco San Esteban Jr. – both qualified to supervise in international competitions in Asia and in world-level tournaments including the World Championships and Olympic Games.

ABAP President Ricky Vargas is also a member of the powerful ASBC Executive Committee led by Serik Konakbayev of Kazakhstan, Picha Chunhavajra of Thailand, Yousif Ali Al-Kazim of Qatar, Yue Yan of China and Sherzod Tashmatov of Uzbekistan.

EMIL C. NOGUERA