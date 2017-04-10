PH’s Corteza cops 2017 World Pool Series crown

Veteran international campaigner Lee Vann Corteza dominated the 2017 World Pool Series–Kamui Challenge 8-Ball Championship held at the Steinway Cafe Billiards in Astoria Queens in New York City.

Corteza posted a 2-1 win including a 5-4 decision in the shootout against former world champion Mika Immonen of Finland in the championship round.

The Filipino cue master took home the $4,000 top purse in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Immonen won’t be going home empty-handed as he earned a $2,500 runner-up prize.

Corteza made it to the final round by surviving Karl Boyes of Great Britain in the semifinals via a close 9-8 decision while Immonen prevented an all-Filipino finale after ousting Warren Kiamco in the other Final Four game 9-6.

Kiamco, nonetheless, got $1,000 cash prize for reaching the semifinals.

Corteza, a runner-up in the World Pool Series Leg 1, also defeated Ike Runnels of the United States in the second round (8-2), Toru Kuribayashi of Japan in the third round (9-7) and Marc Vidal Claramunt of Spain in the quarterfinals (9-2).

He earned an opening-round bye.

Not as lucky were Dennis Orcollo and Johann Chua who were eliminated in the early round of the tournament.

Orcollo lost to Abdulah Alsham­mari of Saudi Arabia (1-8) in the second round while Chua suffered a 5-8 defeat to American Tony Robles in the first round.

On Sunday, Carlo Biado settled for the runner-up honors in the World Pool Series – Aramith Masters Championship held at the same venue.

The Filipino players will be competing next in the third leg of the World Pool Series dubbed as the Rack Classic Championship scheduled on July 12 to 16.

The World Pool Series Grand Finale titled the Predator World Series Championship will happen September 27 to October 1.