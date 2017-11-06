PH’s Corteza rules Highrock Challenge

Veteran international campaigner Lee Vann Corteza ruled the World Pool Series—Highrock Challenge held at the Steinway Billiards in Astoria, New York.

Corteza routed Taiwanese Lo Li Wen in the championship round via an 11-3 decision to bag the $4,000 top purse.

Lo settled for the $2,000 runner-up prize.

Corteza barged into the finals by ousting Hsieh Chia Chen of Taiwan in the first round (9-2), John Morra of Canada in the second round (9-8), Espen Andersen of Norway in the quarterfinals (9-6) and compatriot Johann Chua in the semifinals (10-5).

On the other hand, Lo secured a spot in the finals with victories over American Manny Perez (9-4), Mika Immonen of Finland (9-7) and Imran Majid of Great Britain (10-5) in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

It was Corteza’s fourth title this year after topping the World Pool Series – Kamui Challenge in April, US Open 14.1 Straight Pool Championship also in April, and the World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship in October.

In the 2017 World Pool Series – Grand Finale, two-time world champion Dennis Orcollo bowed to Petri Makkonen of Ireland in the semifinals, 8-11.

Albanian Klenti Kaci dominated the event following his 13-11 win over Makkonen in the finals.

Orcollo still earned $5,000 for reaching the Final Four while Kaci took home the $14,000 top prize and Makkonen got the $7,500 runner-up purse.

The other Filipino cue masters in the World Pool Series were Alex Pagulayan, Jeffrey De Luna, Ronnie Alcano, Carlo Biado, Warren Kiamco, Roberto Gomez and James Zoren Aranas.