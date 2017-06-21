PH’s FIBA 3×3 World Cup campaign falls short

The Philippines crushed El Salvador, 21-14, to exit from the International Federation of Basketball Associations (FIBA) 3×3 World Cup 2017 on a winning note early Wednesday morning (Manila time) at Nantes, France.

Kiefer Ravena and Jeron Teng led the Filipinos with seven points apiece as the national team fell short of making it to the next round after finishing with an even 2-2 win-loss record.

Kobe Paras brought the Philippine side to the scoreboard with a two-pointer and JR Quiñahan fired another long shot for an early 5-2 lead.

The Philippines sposted its biggest advantage in the game, 18-10, on Jeron Teng’s putback at the 2:48 mark.

The Salvadorans tried to forge a comeback, scoring four straight points, but Teng answered with a basket and Ravena hit from beyond the arc to seal the win with still 1:18 remaining.

However, with Paras struggling, Team Pilipinas earlier suffered its second straight loss to second seed Slovenia with a 14-21 decision, which doomed its 3×3 World Cup campaign.

The Philippine delegation won its opening game with a 21-15 stunner against Romania before bowing down to host France, 11-22, on Monday (Manila time).

Pool B leaders Slovenia (4-0) and France (3-1) advance to the knockout quarterfinals.