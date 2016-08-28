PH’s first Chinatown museum set to open

A new cultural landmark will soon be opening at the heart of the world’s oldest Chinatown with the launch of the Philippines’ first Chinatown Museum.

Located at Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila, Chinatown Museum will be the first of its kind to be fully dedicated to the Filipino-Chinese community.

The 1,542 square meter museum will rise at the fourth level of the mall’s Annex A and is envisioned as a heritage project and tribute to the Chinese-Filipino community.

The museum is being eyed as a cultural repository and educational institution for the benefit of students, scholars and the Chinese-Filipino community, with the end goal of elevating the Chinese cultural experience of mall patrons.

It will feature 15 galleries showcasing the different stages of the rich history and heritage of Binondo including its nearby areas—from its inception as a sixteenth century settlement for Christianized Chinese, into a nineteenth century cosmopolitan hub of colonial Philippines and on its way to becoming a bustling commercial downtown of Manila.

Aside from showcasing Binondo’s colourful history, the museum will also pay tribute to prominent Chinese-Filipino personalities and families, who have contributed immensely to the progress and deve-lopment of Binondo.

A number of galleries are also dedicated to recognize the various business and industries that originated in the Filipino-Chinese community and catapulted Binondo as a commercial power back in the days.