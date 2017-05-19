PH’s Iniong wants to challenge champ Lee

After her impressive One Championship debut, Filipina mixed martial arts fighter Gina Iniong wants to challenge atom weight world champion Angela Lee.

“I have no idea when and where that fight will happen in the future but I really wanted that fight [against Lee]so bad,” Iniong, 27, told The Manila Times. “She (Lee) is the main reason why I came here in One Championship.”

“I did my best to win my debut match last April here in One and I’m happy that I got a positive result. I want to become a worthy challenger against Lee,” added the Criminology student from Baguio Central University. “It’s up to the One Championship management now if they will allow me to fight Lee.”

Iniong, relying heavily on her crisp punches and kicks, scored a unanimous decision win over fellow Filipino Natalie Gonzales Hills last April 21 in One Championship’s King of Destiny at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Known as a well-rounded fighter with formidable striking skills, Iniong (5-2 win-loss record) said she is ready to fight anyone if a title match with the undefeated Lee (7-0 record, five by submissions) is not possible.

“Anyone, I’ll fight anyone,” said the former wushu sanshou fighter from Baguio City. “I like to become the country’s representative or the face of women’s MMA in the Philippines. Since I’m here in One Championship, I like to take that opportunity so I’m going to work hard for it.”

Iniong is undergoing training under Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao in Baguio City.

Lee, on the other hand, was born in Vancouver, Canada to a Singaporean father and a South Korean mother. She recently scored a third round knockout win over Jenny Huang last March.

The 20-year-old fighter honed her grappling and ground fighting skills at the Evolve MMA Gym in Singapore.