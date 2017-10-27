PH’s Liz Clenci places 2nd Runner-Up in Miss Grand International 2017

Philippine’s representative Elizabeth Durado Clenci was proclaimed second runner-up in the 2017 edition of Miss Grand International. The coronation night was held on October 25 at Vinpearl Phu Quoc Resort and Villas in Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. Peru’s Maria Jose Lora was crowned Miss Grand International while Venezuela’s Tulia Aleman Ferrer finished First Runner-Up.

Puerto Rico’s Brenda Azaria Jimenez was Third Runner-Up while Miss Czech Republic Nikola Uhlirova was Fourth Runner-Up.

Finishing up in the Top 10 were Misses Indonesia, Ukraine, South Sudan, Thailand and Vietnam. The other 10 to make it to Top 20 were Misses Australia, Paraguay, Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Netherlands, China, Russia, India and Laos.

There were 77 candidates in this year’s edition of the contest. The fourth edition of the Thailand-based pageant last year held in Las Vegas was won by Indonesia’s Ariska Putri Pertiwi. The Philippines’ Nicole Cordoves was First Runner-Up. She co-hosted the Pageant Night with ABS-CBN talent Xian Lim.

With “Stop the War and Violence” as the pageant’s advocacy, the Top 5 were asked, “If you have to issue a law to punish criminals of war and violence, how would you punish these people and why?”

Clenci’s answer was, “They say a nation is judged not by the criminals and the crimes that they commit, but how the nation punishes them. If I were to create a law, it will be in line with jailment (sic) is to implement rehabilitation and mental rehabilitation. Because character is such a complex phenomenon, but we cannot judge someone’s character based on the crimes that they commit. If we punish somebody just as equally as the crimes that they have committed, then what does that say about us? I would implement better rehabilitation. Thank you.”

The beauty queen from Mindanao, who was appointed as Peace Ambassador no less than President Rodrigo Duterte himself through Presidential Adviser on Peace Process Jesus Dureza, earned praises on social media for her answer as the pageant was watched all over the globe via livestream.

Candidates who won special awards were Miss Thailand as Miss Paradise Cave Heritage, Miss Paraguay as Best in Social Media Award and Miss China as Best in Long Gown.