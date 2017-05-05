PH’s Nouri bests rivals in Selangor Open Chess

Filipino FIDE Master (FM) Alekhine Nouri topped the Challenger Division of the 44th Selangor Open Chess Tournament held at the Cititel Mid Valley Grand Ballroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 11-year-old promising woodpusher scored 7.5 points on six wins and three draws to bag the top honors in the tournament organized by the Chess Association of Selangor and sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

Nouri scored victories over Kanth Ranjini of India in the first round, En Ding Dao of Malaysia in the second round and Gero Kuich of Switzerland in the third round then had back-to-back draws with Malaysians Teh Wee Zhun (fourth round) and Azhar Muhd Irfan Haqqim (fifth round).

He continued his dominating performance with three more wins against Malaysian Joel Su Weng Yang (sixth round), Indian Deep Joshi Gagan (seventh round) and Malaysian Nadarajan Ragu Ram (eighth round) before wrapping up his campaign with a draw with Malaysian Ziad Abdul Razak Tariq in the final round.

Nouri was actually tied with Malaysian Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Azmie who also collected 7.5 points but the Filipino player won via superior tiebreak points.

The Philippines swept the two major titles in the tournament as International Master (IM) Oliver Dimakiling took the top honors in the Open Division earlier.

Dimakiling also had 7.5 points on six wins and three draws in the nine-round event.