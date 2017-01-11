PH’s Nouri presses on in Delhi International Chess Championship

Filipino Hamed Nouri scored contrasting results in the second and third rounds to stay in contention in the 15th Delhi International Chess Championship being held at the Ludlow Castle Sports Complex Civil Lines in New Delhi, India.

Nouri outplayed Indian Pratik Mulay in the second then split the point with Indian International Master (IM) Mishra Swayams in the third to improve his score to 2.5 points.

He is half a point behind tournament leaders Grandmasters (GM) Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan, Valeriy Neverov of Ukraine, Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy of Vietnam and Sahaj Grover of India, who remained perfect in three games after blasting their respective foes.

Amonatov toppled IM Ihor Nester of Ukraine, Neverov defeated Anna Styazhkina of Russia, Nguyen ripped Sarvinoz Kurbonboeva of Uzbekistan, and Grover whipped Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova of Uzbekistan.

In the fourth round, Nouri will be battling Vignesh Waran of India.

The other fourth-round pairings are Farrukh against IM Rathna Karan of India, Neverov against P. Iniyan of India, Nguyen against Iyer Akash of India, and Grover against compatriot IM Rahul Sangma.

Meanwhile, GM Wesley So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international tournaments, is now ranked fourth in the world with 2808 rating.

GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway is on top with 2840 followed by GM Fabiano Caruana of US (2827) and GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia (2811).

Also in the Top 10 are No. 5 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France (2796), No. 6 GM Viswanathan Anand of India (2786), No. 7 GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia and GM Hikaru Nakamura of US (2785 each), No. 9 GM Levon Aronian of Armenia (2780), and No. 10 Anish Giri of the Netherlands (2773).