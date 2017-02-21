PH’s Orcollo bags third title for 2017

Former world champion Dennis Orcollo claimed his third title this year after topping the 2017 Virginia State 10-Ball Championship held at Midlothian in Virginia, US.

Orcollo banked on his vast experience to post a 10-6 come-from-behind win over American Shaun Wilkie in the championship round.

Wilkie actually had a hot start, nailing a 5-2 lead.

The Surigao native then capitalized on Wilkie’s errors and displayed flawless shots and powerful breaks to win eight of the next nine racks.

Orcollo took home the $2,000 top purse while Wilkie settled for the $1,300 consolation prize.

Going into the finals, Orcollo scored victories over Max Schothauer (8-4), Jarrod Clowery (8-4), Chris Brunes (8-3), Reymart Lim (8-3) and Mike Davis (8-6) in the early stages of the tournament.

Last month, Orcollo ruled the 2017 Derby City Classic 9-Ball Division and got the 2017 Derby City Classic Master of the Table crown held at the Horseshoe Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, Indiana.

So far, Orcollo has a total earning of $48,200 to occupy the top spot in the Az Billiards Money Leader Board.

Meanwhile, Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan lost to Jayson Shaw of Scotland, 7-8, in the quarterfinals of the 2017 World Pool Masters held in Gibraltar.

He scored an 8-1 win over Gibraltar qualifying winner Stephen Webber in the opening round before suffering a close decision to Shaw.

Spain’s David Alcaide bagged the crown following his 8-7 win over Shaw in the finals.