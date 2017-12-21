PH’s Orcollo emerges No. 3 in AZ Money Maker roster

Former world champion Dennis Orcollo took the No. 3 spot in the Money Maker list by the Az Billiards this season.

Orcollo pocketed a whopping $102,810 cash prize from the 27 tournaments he joined this year.

He claimed eight titles including the Derby City Classic Master of the Table where he got $20,000 and another $16,000 when ruling the Derby City Classic 9-Ball Division.

Orcollo also dominated the Midwest Billiards and Cue Expo One Pocket ($12,000), Inaugural Scotty Townsend Memorial 9-Ball ($3,800), West Coast Challenge One Pocket ($3,300), 5th Annual Cole Dickson 10-Ball ($2,500), Virginia 10-Ball Championship ($2,000) and Inaugural Scotty Townsend Memorial 10-Ball Ring ($1,500).

The Filipino cue master had runner-up trophies in the American Straight Pool Championship ($6,000) and Annual Great Dismal Swamp 9-Ball Classic ($2,500) and third-place finishes in the World Pool Series – Grand Finale ($5,000), US Open 8-Ball ($4,500), Derby City Classic One-Pocket ($4,150) and Chinook Winds Late Night 10-Ball ($2,000).

World Games and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Carlo Biado is No.8 with $77,942 cash prize.

Biado is fresh from winning the prestigious World 9-Ball Championship held in Doha, Qatar.

He took home the $40,000 top purse in the tournament.

Biado earned runner-up trophy in the World Pool Series – Aramith Masters ($8,500), and third-place awards in the Derby City Classic 10-Ball Challenge ($4,000) and Super Billiards Expo Players Championship ($3,500).

Reigning US Open 8-Ball champion Alex Pagulayan placed 11th with $68,410 while World 14.1 Straight Pool Champion Lee Vann Corteza took the 19th spot ($42,592).

The other Filipinos in the list were No. 25 Johann Chua ($37,775), No. 33 Warren Kiamco ($29,536), No. 37 Jeffrey De Luna ($28,354), No. 46 Roland Garcia ($22,732), No. 47 Roberto Gomez ($21,950), No. 51 Francisco “Django” Bustamante ($19,325), No. 73 Zoren James Aranas ($13,000), No. 89 Ramil Gallego ($9,510) and No. 98 Jundel Mazon ($8,890).

Scotland’s Jayson Shaw is the new Monek Maker king with $170,000 while 2016 Money Maker topnotcher Shane Van Boening of the United States is No.2 with $126,640.