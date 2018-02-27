PH’s Sophia Senoron wins first-ever Miss Multinational

A Filipina beauty queen has reinforced the country’s status as a po­werhouse in the pageant industry yet again as Miss World-Philippines runner-up Sophia Senoron won the first-ever crown of the newest international beauty pageant in the circuit, Miss Multinational.

The coronation night which was held Monday at Gurugram, New Delhi, India saw the 18-year-old beat 34 candidates from around the world, bagging not just the main title but also two special awards, namely Miss Environment and Miss Speech.

Completing her court was Germany’s Saskia Kuban who was crowned the first runner-up, and India’s Shefali Sharma as second runner-up.

Talent manager Arnold Vegafria, who serves as national director for Miss World and Miss Multinational, shared Senoron’s victory via Instagram from New Delhi’s Kingdom of Dreams Theater.

“Our very own @sophiasenoron is the first winner of Miss Multinational 2017 to 2018! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” his post read.

Vegafria further had the honor of crowning the newest international Filipina beauty queen since Senoron will be the first Miss Multinational titleholder to pass on the crown next year.

According to the pageant’s official website, Miss Multinational has been organized as an annual international beauty pageant for women from around the world, aimed at “discovering stars.” Eager to bring out the best in their candidates, Miss Multinational is envisioned to be beautiful, confident and inspiring.

“Glamanand Entertainment Pvt Ltd believes that beauty queens can influence the world and can bring positive change around them. It’s a privilege to provide a wonderful platform to the talented ladies across the world who represent their countries and go through various contests and challenges,” posted the website.

Senoron is the latest beauty queen to succeed internationally from the Miss World-Philippines organization. It can be recalled that fellow runner-up Teresita “Wynwyn” Marquez won the 2017 Reina Hispanoamericana crown in November 2017, while Miss World-Philippines Laura Lehmann placed in the Top 40 of Miss World 2017.

Another Miss World-Philippines runner-up Cynthia Thomalla is still to compete on the international stage via Miss Eco-Internatonal pageant in Egypt come April.

Senoron, a Financial Management student from San Beda, is the youngest among the Miss World-Philippines winners. During her send-off party on February 15, she talked about growing up quite quickly since snagging a beauty title.

“I had the emotional state of a 17-year-old [when I competed in Miss World-Philippines], which was why after every segment,, I would always cry after my number was called. [The others] and would always have to calm me down. But during the competition, I believe I matured and became more responsible because you really need to grow up if you want to achieve something in this industry. I don’t think I would have won a place if I didn’t change, and I definitely wouldn’t be on my way to India now,” she said.