PH’s Toledo triumphs in athletics invitational

Philippine record holder Aries Toledo claimed the country’s first gold medal after ruling the decathlon event in the 2018 Asian Games Track and Field Invitational Tournament being held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Toledo, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion, collected 6,659 points to beat Sri Lankan Ajith Kumara Rajakarunawala who settled for silver with a total output of 6,413 points.

The 23-year old Nueva Ecija pride topped the 100m dash (12.11 seconds), long jump (7.27m), shotput (11.34m), 110m hurdles (14.91 second) and discus throw (36.08m) while the Sri Lankan dominated the pole vault (4.40m), 400m run (50.10 seconds) and high jump (1.79m) events.

Toledo’s score, however, was far from his Philippine record of 7,433 points registered when he took the gold medal in the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, former Palarong Pambansa standout Janrey Ubas finished ninth overall in the men’s long jump following his 7.25-meter showing in the pre-Asian Games event.

Chinese Zhang Zhoaguang ruled the event with 7.96m while Taiwanese Lin Hung-Min (7.89m) and Sri Lankan Wima Lasari (7.82m), bagged the silver and bronze, respectively.

Promising sprinter Jomar Udtohan also failed to make it to the podium as he finished eighth in the men’s 100m dash with a time of 10.56 seconds.

Vinoj Silva of Sri Lanka (10.30), Lalu Zohri of Indonesia (10.32) and Elakkiya Dasan of India (10.38) earned the top three spots.

The tournament serves as the national team’s preparation for the 2018 Asian Games to be held in August at the same venue.

Filipino-Americans Trenten Anthony Beram and Eric Shauwn Cray—both gold medal winners in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games —did not participate in the event.

Beram is training in the United States while Cray is preparing for the prestigious 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships scheduled on March 1 to 4 at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England.