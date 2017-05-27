PHSA to celebrate 40th anniversary at CCP

TO commemorate the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA)’s history and legacy of art education to the Filipino youth, CCP, in cooperation with the PHSA and the PHSA Ibarang Alumni Association will present a multidisciplinary production entitled “PHSA@40: Ibarang Alumni at the Forefront of Arts Education” on June 10, 2:30 pm at the CCP Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (Little Theater).

The show aims to highlight significant contributions of Ibarang Alumni in art education in the various art forms.

Established on June 11, 1977, PHSA is the only art-oriented secondary school in the country. It is located at the National Arts Center in Mt. Makiling, College, Los Baños, Laguna.

PHSA graduates are called Ibarang, a coined word referring to a legendary tribe of Filipino artists.

The PHSA Ibarang Alumni Association Inc. believes that it is fitting to officially launch and publicize PHSA’s 40th anniversary celebrations at the CCP where the art school was originally conceived as its attached agency. Moreover, the event aims to deepen public awareness on what the PHSA has achieved through these 40 years.

More importantly, PHSA@40 is an avenue for Ibarang artists to express their gratitude to their alma mater and the Filipino people for the privilege and honor of having been “iskolar ng bayan” during their years of stay and study at PHSA and the various opportunities which have opened thereafter.

In a press conference held on Thursday at the CCP, award-winning poet and PHSA’s current director Victor Emmanuel Carmelo “Vim” Nadera, Jr. presented the programs lined up in celebration of PHSA’s 40th anniversary year and the Annual Nationwide Search for Young Arts Scholars (ANSYAS).

The gathering also heard PHSA alumni from the jubilarian batches share how PHSA has helped them grow into artists and art educators. PHSA students and alumni then spoke and rendered performances.

Finally, Nadera also invited elementary school students from all regions and provinces in the Philippines to apply for admission to the PHSA and later on become artists who will contribute to nation-building.