PHSA celebrates 40th anniversary at CCP

A multidisciplinary production titled “PHSA@40: Ibarang Alumni at the Forefront of Arts Education” will be mounted by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in cooperation with the Philippine High School for the Arts and the PHSA Ibarang Alumni on the occasion of the secondary school’s 40th anniversary. The show will be held on June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the CCP Little Theater (Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino).

PHSA@40 aims to highlight significant contributions of Ibarang Alumni in art education in the various art forms in commemoration of PHSA’s history and legacy of art education to the Filipino youth.

Established on June 11, 1977, PHSA is the only art-oriented secondary school in the country. It is located at the National Arts Center in Mt. Makiling, College, Los Baños, Laguna. PHSA graduates are called Ibarang, a coined word referring to a legendary tribe of Filipino artists.

The alumni association believes that it is fitting to officially launch and publicize PHSA’s 40th anniversary celebrations at the CCP where the PHSA was originally conceived as its attached agency.

In a press conference held at the CCP on May 25, award-winning poet and PHSA’s current director Victor Emmanuel Carmelo “Vim” Nadera, Jr. presented the programs lined up in celebration of PHSA’s 40th anniversary year and the Annual Nationwide Search for Young Arts Scholars (ANSYAS). He invited elementary school students from all regions and provinces around the country to apply for admission to the PHSA and later on become artists who contribute to nation-building or serve as inspiration to the younger generation.