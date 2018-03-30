PhWFT Malditas’ #RoadToJordan

Tuesday this week, the Azkals pulled a late comeback in their match against Tajikistan to seal their entry into the AFC Asian Cup. I was fortunate enough to witness as history unfold and I must say, it was great seeing the rising number of football fans coming out to support our national team. Among the four thousand live audience that day were the Malditas — our women’s national football team. Victory was sweeter as they are also on their way to the AFC Women’s Asia Cup next month in Jordan.

I had the opportunity to watch these ladies battle it out against Cal State Long Beach’s (CSLB) women’s football team during the last week of February. I interviewed Cam Rodriguez, one of the members of the Malditas who is also a former team captain of the Ateneo women’s football team. I asked about the preparations and the team dynamics while they were in training camps.

She recounted that they left Manila the day after Christmas to start their US training camp, in preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The World Cup might seem a long shot for these first-timers but on the contrary, the future seems pretty bright as they belong to the “bracket of life.” “We got really lucky with the draw, because we escaped the likes of Japan and Australia [in our bracket], our opponents are China, which is part of the top 5 in the world, and then the two easier teams, which is Jordan and Thailand. So all it takes is just one win and one draw,” says Rodriguez, who shares a little giggle acknowledging that the competition remains tough for the team.

That night, they lost to CSLB 2-1 but immediately turned things around and improved their performance, as they won 6-0 against Cal Baptist University and drew 2-2 against University of San Diego at the end of their US Camp. Positive results keep on happening despite being groomed by a new head trainer, Rabah Benlarbi. Last week, the team headed to Japan for a seven-day training camp. There, they emerged victorious against Osaka University (2-1) and Speranza FC (3-2). Seems like Lady Luck also flew in with them and gave the Azkals a little nudge to pull a clutch win last Tuesday.

When asked about their daily routine, Rodriguez says that they train on the field twice a day and they sometimes squeeze in gym sessions in the afternoon. Recently they have been focusing on field training since tournament is near and that they need to learn the new styles and techniques that their new coach has been teaching them. According to her, the team has gained renewed hope and spirit with the vast international coaching experience that Benlarbi brings to the team.

For the country

Rodriguez also shared what motivates her in becoming one of our country’s best. She says, “In the National Team, my ‘why’ becomes heavier and deeper; I play for my country, my fellow football players, little futboleras, and the future of Philippine football.” “I believe the whole experience is unparalleled – you meet new faces and reunite with familiar ones, travel to different countries, learn from quality coaches, and continuously grow as an athlete.”

“My favorite part of being on the National Team has to be right before the game starts, everyone’s lined up on the field and ready to go. In that moment, I take a good look at every single one of my teammates, the opposing team, and the crowd watching us, then take a long deep breath right before the National Anthem plays. And right when the first note hits – Man, I just know. I know that in that very moment whatever happens in the next 90 minutes, I will play with heart and with pride because I am doing it for my country and my fellow Filipinos. The amount of pride in me as a Filipino becomes so overwhelming in that moment that I can’t help but tear up every single time.”

In six days, the Malditas will play in the tournament opener. The match will be against Jordan, the host country on April 6, followed by the match against China on April 8, and against Thailand on April 10, all to be played in Amman, Jordan. The team has been inviting everyone to follow them on social media to be updated with their matches— Philippine Women’s National Football Team on Facebook, @PilipinasWNFT on Twitter and @pilipinaswnt on Instagram.