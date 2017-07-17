Physicist crowned Miss Philippines Earth

A one-time Bb. Pilipinas candidate realized her dream to be crowned a beauty queen when she was declared Miss Philippines Earth 2017 on Saturday night.

Twenty-six-year-old Karen Ibasco, a physicist and instructor at the University of Santo Tomas, bested 39 other candidates at the 17th edition of the national beauty pageant held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

True to her advocacy in energy conservation, Ibasco clinched the title after answering the question what changes she would like to see in national environmental policies.

She said, “In terms of environmental policies, everyone is experiencing climate change. The whole world is experiencing climate change and I’m just grateful that the Philippines signed the Paris Treaty. What I want to see is to pass a carbon tax. In that way, we would invest in renewable energy to help our world be a better place, greener and habitable for the whole humanity.

Ibasco shared the winners’ circle with Vanessa Mae Castillo who was crowned Miss Eco-tourism; Nellza Bautista, Miss Philippines Fire; Jessica Marasigan, Miss Philippines Water; and Kim de Guzman, Miss Philippines Air.

Ibasco succeeds Miss Philippines Earth 2016 Loren Artajos, and will represent the Philippines in the international competition in November.

A Manila-based pageant, the country has won the Miss Earth crown in 2008 with Karla Paula Henry, and in 2014 and 2015 respectively with the back-to-back win of Jamie Herrell and Angelia Ong.