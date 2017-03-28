PIA launches ASEAN info kiosk at Clark

TARLAC CITY: The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) on Tuesday launched its kiosk inside the Clark International Airport in Pampanga for the 31st Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in November. PIA Regional Director William Beltran said the kiosk will provide useful information on Asean history, community pillars and goals of the Philippine chairmanship of the summit. It will also contain information, education and communication materials from other national government agencies and local government units. PIA Deputy Director-General Gregorio Angelo Villar and Clark International Airport Corp. President Alexander Cauguiran led the kiosk launching.