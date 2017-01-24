Pia, Marlon appear together as couple in tribute event

Sunday marked the first official public appearance of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Formula 1 racer Marlon Stockinger as a couple. The Filipino-Swiss athlete escorted the Queen of the Universe to a tribute in her honor before she passes the crown to her successor on January 30’s grand pageant night.

Together with a roomful of admirers, the proud boyfriend watched a lookback at Wurtzbach’s wonderful life–from childhood to her struggles as daughter and sister; her showbiz and modelling careers; and her three successive tries in the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, which eventually led her to the Miss Universe crown.