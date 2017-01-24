Wednesday, January 25, 2017
    QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE, KING OF THE RACETRACK

    Pia, Marlon appear together as couple in tribute event

    Sunday marked the first official public appearance of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Formula 1 racer Marlon Stockinger as a couple. The Filipino-Swiss athlete escorted the Queen of the Universe to a tribute in her honor before she passes the crown to her successor on January 30’s grand pageant night.

    Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wutzbach with Filipino-Swiss racecar driver Marlon Stockinger at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM/QUEENSOFTHEPHILIPPINES

    Together with a roomful of admirers, the proud boyfriend watched a lookback at Wurtzbach’s wonderful life–from childhood to her struggles as daughter and sister; her showbiz and modelling careers; and her three successive tries in the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, which eventually led her to the Miss Universe crown.

