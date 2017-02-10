PIA AND MARLON OFF TO BRUNEI

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boyfriend F1 racer Marlon Stockinger are flying to Brunei this weekend to attend the opening of MK Spa, owned by Filipino Kathelyn Dupaya. “Queen P” and her man will be joined by the latter’s parents and friends, as well as other local celebrities like Sunshine Cruz, Ynez Veneracion, Ara Mina and Alma Concepcion for the festivities. Are they going to spend their first Valentine’s Day as a couple in the oil-rich country? The answer is no as they will practically live out of their suitcases what with busy schedules for both of them.

J. Sarmiento