Pia Wurtzbach accused of ‘false story’ on MMK

Late father’s live-in partner and son set off social media war; Pia’s sister reacts

While Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s life story on “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and Liza Soberano’s portrayal in the lead both earned praises from the public, it seems not everyone is rejoicing over the primetime biography’s success.

A couple of days after the episode aired, the partner and the son of the beauty queen’s late father Uwe Wurtzbach took to social media accusing her of giving a false account of her German dad.

One of the scenes depicted Pia’s father leaving her Filipino mother because of his supposed affair with another woman. The next time they communicated was when Uwe called Pia and congratulated her for winning first runner-up in the 2013 Binibining Pilipinas pageant. Thereafter, Uwe’s second wife [whose name was not revealed in the TV show]apparently asked Pia to help them financially since her dad was sick.

Reacting to the chain of events in the program, a certain Robie Asingua, supposedly the last live-in partner of Uwe before his passing, branded the beauty queen “a big liar” on Facebook, adding that Pia’s father never bothered to ask her for money. Asingua went on to say that contrary to the “other woman” story, it was Pia’s mother, Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall, who allegedly “got into an affair with a neighbor,” prompting Uwe to abandon them.

“What a hell are you doing Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, making a false story? Oh yeah, you are a big liar. Your papa never asked for money from you, shame on yourself. Your mama had an affair with [a]neighbor named Jojo, that’s why papa abandoned your mother and you know that all,” Asingua posted on her Facebook account.

Following the thread, Asingua later confirmed that her son Alexander and the beauty queen share the same father.

Alexander, who also carries the surname Wurtzbach, came to his father’s defense too. He even dared Pia to stop using their father’s surname if will only continue to spread false stories about him.

“Sa lahat-lahat, ayaw ko yung sisiraan mo ang patay na wala nang kinalaman ‘yun eh. Karmahin sana kayo, parang walang pinag-aralan. Wag mong dadalahin ang apelyedo na ‘yan kung alam mo ganyan ugali ng tatay mo. ‘Kala ko ba babaero siya at wala siyang kwenta. Bakit mahal mo pa rin siya? You’re a freaking liar, don’t use my father’s surname if you don’t like him, you’re a millionaire now, so change it! Don’t say your money will help you. You are a liar!” Alexander’s Facebook post read.

While the beauty queen has not reacted to the social media brouhaha, Pia’s younger sister, Sarah Wurtzbach, chose to do so, angrily posting, “Baka gusto mong kalkalin ko yung mga message niyo ng nanay mo sa amin. Baka mapahiya ka. Tigil na kasi, ayan na, fame oh! Embrace it!”

Sarah then answered a question from another netizen who asked if she indeed plans to gather proof against Robie and Alexander, saying, “Mamshie hinahakot ko. Naghahanap na. May baril ako pero walang bala e.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, a source from Pia’s camp told online showbiz website Pep.ph that her father Uwe had pleaded with Pia to support the schooling of her half-brother Alexander when he was still alive.

“This was during the Binibini days. I’m sure not a lot of people know, but when you are first runner-up, wala ka ding pera from winnings ‘coz technically you don’t have a crown. So, Pia said she couldn’t help.”

The source went on to disclose that it was Sarah, who lives in the United Kingdom with her husband and daughter, who financially supported Pia in her early days joining beauty pageants which was why she was unable to help her dad when he was ill.

Pia is currently in New York, and has yet to comment on the issue as of press time.