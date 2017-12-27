Pia Wurtzbach is Century Properties’ newest homeowner and brand ambassador

MISS Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is now a proud Century Properties homeowner.

Speaking candidly about her humble beginnings at her recent contract signing with (from left) Talent Manager and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud, Century Properties Chief Operating Officer Marco R. Antonio and Century Properties Chairman and CEO Jose E.B. Antonio, Ms. Wurtzbach said she considers property ownership a major accomplishment after years of living in the good graces of friends and renting apartments while she worked hard to build a career in modeling and show business, and tried her luck in beauty pageants.

“It is definitely a milestone because this is the first time I am having a property to myself.

Now I will get to live in a place I can consider my home,” she said, adding that she is looking forward to decorating her new space at Century City, Makati with neutral and warm tones, just like “how she wants it to be.”

She adds: “I like that my new condo is very spacious. I like having family and my close friends around and it’s nice to have that extra space for them to stay in when they decide to sleep over. Also, a bonus for me is to have that extra room for all my clothes! I’m so excited!”

“We are humbled that Ms. Pia Wurtzbach loves her new place. We are happy and proud to have her as the newest member of our growing Century Properties family. She represents the dreams and aspirations of Filipinos who are working hard to own a home.

And our mission in the company is to reward them with life-enhancing and life-changing home ownership experiences,” said Marco R. Antonio, Chief Operating Officer of Century Properties.

Pia Wurtzbach is the newest Filipino celebrity to own a Century home. She joins fellow brand ambassador and multi-awarded actor Piolo Pascual as a Century Properties ambassador, who is equally passionate about making smart real estate investments.

From 33 launched buildings since 2012 with gross floor area totaling 1.43 million square meters, Century Properties Group has already completed 16 buildings with gross floor area of 792,000 square meters as of year-end 2016. This is on top of the 19 buildings it completed from its founding principals’ prior development firms.

Recently, Century Properties launched its first horizontal development in its leisure and tourism portfolio: the 54-hectare Batulao Artscapes, dubbed the World’s First Livable Art Park and ArtVenture Community in Batangas, Philippines. The company is set to launch more leisure and hospitality projects outside Metro Manila soon.

Century Properties is behind some of the most innovative and exceptional developments in Philippine real estate—from the Azure Urban Resort Residences with its very own man-made beach in Paranaque City; Acqua Private Residences in Mandaluyong City that features a tropical rainforest-infused concept and branded towers; and the Residences at Commonwealth in Quezon City; to the magnificent residential and commercial towers at Century City, Makati.