Pia Wurtzbach to conquer Hollywood next?

Now that she has lived her dream of becoming Miss Universe and completing her reign with flying colors, Pia Wurtzbach has no plans of slowing down.

In The Know had the privilege of having a one-on-one with Pia right after two-week whirl of Miss Universe activities in Manila. She said that after spending an entire month in the Philippines, she will soon fly out to New York to continue apartment hunting since the Big Apple will continue to be her base.

Looking back at the amazing year she had, Pia said that Miss Universe is just the beginning of her journey after all with her sights now far and wide.

“I can still go back to school because I never went to college. I have my scholarship at the New York Film Academy. I can go back to acting, I can do modeling, I can decide on being an advocate—and that goes for the girls too. They will have careers after Miss Universe; it does not stop there.”

Pia is also considering Hollywood now that she signed up with IMG as everyone knows. And, the stunning Filipina declared she is not going to give up her dream to be a Bond Girl.

In the meantime, her adoring countrymen can catch Pia on TV as a judge on Asia’s Next Top Model.

Oh, and even if we see Pia and her boyfriend Marlon Stockinger looking quite inseparable recently, the now former beauty queen said her love life will have to take a back seat when it comes to work.

“It is always a nice bonus but he knows work is number one, sorry,” the gorgeous go-getter apologized.

Good thing Marlon agrees with Pia’s decision when In the Know asked him to comment on her statement. In fact, the handsome racer even admires her more for it.

According to Marlon, he is prepared for their upcoming long distance relationship. “It’s a good thing that we’re in the social media age, so it won’t be so hard to be apart,” he hoped.

In other related post-Miss Universe news, In The Know also got to talk to beauty queen-maker extraordinaire Jonas Gaffud who was also very busy during the entire Miss U event in the country.

Jonas who is also Maxine Medina’s mentor said that he along with his partners at Aces and Queens are already training 40 promising ladies for Bb. Pilipinas since last year.

“Our search never stops, ongoing lang kami and maraming potential talaga kaya hindi kami tumitigil,” he averred.

Jonas doesn’t want to reveal who’s under his mentorship right now but pageant experts are already in the thick of guessing to whom Maxine will pass on her crown.

Among the names that are circulating online are Bb. Pilipinas second timers Mariel de Leon (daughter of Christopher De Leon and Sandy Andolong) and Dindi Pajares. Michelle Marquez Dee, daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez is said to be following the footsteps of her mom and will most likely be joining the pageant scene soon.

Georgetown alum and Miss World Philippines first runner-up Arienne Louise Calingo is also expected to do a pageant crossover to join Binibini. The same goes for Miss Earth Philippines runner-up Chanel Olive Thomas.

Though he may be tight lipped about his current bets, Jonas clarified that it’s not true that he is convincing 2016 Miss World representative Catriona Gray to join Bb. Pilipinas.

GUESS WHO? This lady-lover seems to be enjoying the limelight these days! He started off as the mysterious son of an influential man, but is now spotted in almost all major showbiz parties.

Just a week ago, he was spotted at the red carpet of the most talked about after party in town. He ignored the media but knew that the whole lot would be there. It seemed lady-lover did not have care in the world all the same, because right smack at the middle of the dance floor that night, he was grinding with a beauty queen. To think he has a family of his own already. Uh-oh!

