Pia Wurtzbach explores destinations in cable TV

The Universe must have truly conspired in making Pia Wurtzbach the luckiest girl in the firmament lorded by goddesses. Her winning the crown in 2015 amid the hullabaloo created by host Steve Harvey’s error made her title as the 64th Miss Universe and the third from the Philippines even more meaningful.

“My dream to make it big in the movies was ahead of my dream to become a beauty queen,” Wurtzbach admitted to the press during the promotional conference of her second big movie, “My Perfect You,” opposite Gerald Anderson.

The Star Cinema movie was a certified blockbuster reportedly earning more than P136 million. She was introduced in the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad” led by Vice Ganda and Daniel Padilla which topped the boxoffice, raking in P571 million at the end of the festival on January 17.

Becoming more familiar on TV since her win due to her commercials and endorsements, Wurtzbach has been tapped by Metro Channel—the cable television counterpart of premium lifestyle brand Metro— to host a show specifically for globetrotters.

The 2015 Miss Universe explores local and foreign destinations with a global Filipino as her guide in “Pia’s Postcards,” officially marking the start of hopefully a fruitful TV career.

Other icons and leading purveyors of style in the country today are also featured in fresh, original shows aired on SKYCable 52 (SD) and Channel 174 (HD).

In “Beached,” beach lovers can explore breathtaking island destinations with model and socialite Maggie Wilson-Consunji and travel host Marc Nelson. Each episode takes viewers on the ultimate tropical adventure that will allow them to discover new shores and the exclusive accommodations and activities that come with it.

Model, blogger and entrepreneur Tricia Centenera gets up-close and personal with empowered women on “Driven.”

“At the Table,” meanwhile, features the creative forces behind some of the most popular dining concepts in the metro today. Each episode features a guest chef who will share his cooking philosophies and expertise.

Women of all ages will find inspiration in “Women of Style” which highlights different ladies who embody flair in their daily lives—at home, at work, and at play—hosted by Joey Mead King.

“Tim’s Table” lets viewers in on an intimate gathering with Tim Yap and some of his A-lister friends and guests as they share their views and opinions on interesting topics in the current and social scene over a sumptuous meal.

“EIC on The Move” grants exclusive access to luxurious living hosted by Metro Society editor-in-chief Raul Manzano while “Metro Home,” hosted by Anton Barretto and Stephanie Kienle-Gonzalez, highlights stylish abodes and their owners/creators.

Chef JP Anglo and The Marketman Joel Binamira guide viewers how to get the best products in “Show Me The Market.” Mouthwatering food programs by Chefs Claude Tayag in “Chasing Flavors” and Sandy Daza in “Casa Daza and FoodPrints” also continue on the new channel.

Backed by over 29 years as the country’s authority in style, Metro is available across print and digital platforms, and now on television.