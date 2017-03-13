Pia Wurtzbach has high hopes for showbiz return

After passing on the crown more than a month ago, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach happily shared on Women’s Day that that opportunities are continuously coming her way.

Currently signed under talent management company IMG, whose headquarters are in New York, Wurtzbach was first a talent of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic prior to joining beauty pageants.

Without giving further details, the beauty queen said she has high hopes to return to her first love in acting.

“There are offers to go back to showbiz and I’m glad because I’ve always imagined myself going back to that anyway. So for now we’re still planning things but let’s see how it goes. So far everything is looking very promising,” Wurtzbach told members of the press at her Downy Parfum endorsement event on March 8.

“I think I can do both acting and hosting. I would love to explore my acting skills again because it’s been a while since I’ve done so,” she added.

According to Wurtzbach, she is still adjusting to post-Miss Universe life but nevertheless keeps herself busy with her advocacies, which are raising awareness for HIV, women empowerment and charities.

“Right now though, slowly but surely, I’m moving to a new house. I’m still adjusting with the afterlife of Miss Universe but I will get there. I am just slowly unpacking my stuff—it’s 20 boxes!,” Wurtzbach shared.

“I still have my advocacies, and there are those reaching out to me to ask for appearances. For me I can still do those with the use of social media for example, or attend or go to school and talk about them. With my management—IMG and Jonas Gaffud of Mercator, we accept [these offers]and we’re open to them. We don’t charge for them because they’re something that I like to do,” she added.

With all the clothes she wore during her reign as Miss Universe, Wurtzbach is planning to sell much of them and donate the proceeds to her hometown, Cagayan De Oro (CDO), which had been ravaged by flash floods in January.

“The clothes that I wore in Miss Universe, I collected them and put everything in boxes and sent them here to the Philippines, because I’m actually planning on doing like a garage sale or an auction. Then for each garment, I’m going to label which event I wore it as Miss Universe, and I’ll give back all the proceeds to the Cagayan de Oro because I never had a chance to do a homecoming there. It will be my way of giving back,” she added.

Love life

Wurtzbach meanwhile kept calm when asked about her reaction to people who bash her and her boyfriend, Filipino-Swiss race car driver Marlon Stockinger, on social media. The couple has been dating since September 2016.

“I don’t really understand why people would have to say anything bad to us because I think we’re just a reflection of any other couple out there. We’re happy. Being a beauty queen or Miss Universe was never a distraction to me because I am always dedicated to my job and I still am. The same goes with him, so we’re just pushing each other to be the best we can be,” Wurtzbach said.

In describing Stockinger, she said, “He is sweet. He is sweeter than me actually.”

All the same, Wurtzbach said she does not see herself settling down any time soon.

“We haven’t talk about getting married. I’m not thinking about it as well. I’m very career-driven and my focus right now is work. I have many things to achieve yet and I’m still young,” she related.

The 27-year-old also reacted to speculations that her boyfriend already has children.

“I actually never heard about it. Are you sure it’s the same Marlon? I don’t know anything about that,” she said.

She then requested for the public, especially media to double check the facts, before fuelling such stories.

“People have to be careful with what they say also because if it doesn’t turn out to be true, then the credibility of the media would be…,” she trailed off. “All I’m saying is that we just have to check the facts first.”

One wish

It does seem like everything is still rosy for Wurtzbach even if she no longer has the Miss Universe crown. But when asked if there is anything she wishes for at the moment, the goddess all too humanly shared, “I wish I can eat a lot without getting fat.”

“But aside from that it’s good to know that I am able to take care of my family [with what I do]because I’m the breadwinner. I guess my worry now aside from making sure that I am stable, is making sure that my sister and my niece are okay, and that my mom is healthy. So it’s really just going back to what I usually do—taking care of my family.”