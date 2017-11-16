PIA WURTZBACH TO JUDGE MISS U 2017

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach will be part of the panel of judges of the international beauty pageant’s 66th edition on November 27 (Manila time). The Miss Universe Organization tweeted the news on Thursday. Also in the panel are Ross Mathews, author and judge on “Drag Race”; Lele Pons, Time magazine’s 2016 ‘s “30 Most Influential People on the Internet;” Jay Manuel, renowned make-up artist and entrepreneur; UFC backstage correspondent Megan Olivi, an advocate of women in sports; and Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam.