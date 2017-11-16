Pia Wurtzbach to judge at Miss Universe 2017

MISS Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will be one of the judges in this year’s premier beauty pageant to be held in the US on November 26, according to the official Miss Universe website.

Wurtzbach will be joined by Ross Mathews, author and judge on “Drag Race”; Lele Pons, TIME magazine’s 2016 ‘s “30 Most Influential People on the Internet” and Forbes’ “30 Under 30 Celebrities class of 2017”; Jay Manuel, renowned make-up artist and entrepreneur; UFC backstage correspondent Megan Olivi, an advocate of women in sports; and Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, it said.

The show is set on Sunday, November 26, local time, at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Contestants from 93 countries will be vying for the crown that is currently worn by Iris Mittenaere of France.

Wurtzbach is also a UNAIDS Ambassador for Asia-Pacific and is an advocate for LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) rights. She is also a model and actress in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey will return to the Miss Universe stage for the third time to host the international competition. Model Ashley Graham will also return as backstage host.

Fergie, an eight-time Grammy Award-winning Multi-Platinum Solo Artist; and Rachel Platten, a Multi-Platinum, award-winning pop star, will perform in the show. KAROL JOSEF LUCENA