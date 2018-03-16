Pia Wurtzbach ‘kilig’ over kissing scenes with Gerald Anderson

The saying, “when it rains it pours” best describes the situation in which the rediscovered screen beauty and 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach finds herself practically re-invented in the milieu of showbiz.

After she re-entered the movies last year via the monster hit “Gandarrapido: The Revenger Squad” co-starring Daniel Padilla and Vice Ganda, Pia won Best New Female Star at the last Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies.

She failed to attend the rites because she was on location in Masinloc, Zambales for the movie “My Perfect You” opposite Gerald Anderson. While she is not a newbie in the movies, Pia thinks that her Star Awards accolade was timely and most apt as her previous exposures were just mostly walk-on roles with no character at all.

The country’s third Miss Universe was Pia Romero when she started at the age of 13 as member of ABS-CBN Star Circle. Her potential then as an emerging child star was not utilized, then she was cast as teen star in so-so roles, most notable of which was “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana.”

She said that before her dream to become Miss Universe, to be a movie star was really her first dream.

“I’m so grateful for this, perhaps my time has really come. Since 2002 pa lang I really wanted to become a big star. Ito na talaga ang gusto kong gawin,” Pia said of the good things happening in her movie career.

There’s a bit of sizzling kissing scenes between her and Gerald. In the narrative, Gerald went on a random out-of-town road trip after being devastated with a major heartbreak and failing career and landing on a second chance at love in the hostel called Happy Sunshine Camp owned by Pia.

How was it kissing Gerald?

“The kissing scenes were integral to the story so we had to do it the most realistic way. Gerald was most professional and he was sort of guiding me how to do it through much of those kissing scenes. Nakakakilig talaga,” Pia quipped.

My Perfect You is a certified blockbuster, earning P10 million on opening day. People are still talking about on social media how the surprising twist has become one of the endearing scenes in a local movie shown so far this year.

GUESS WHO? Perfumed guy (PG) of ordinary and questionable backstory became so rich that he had endeared himself to the movie press and high society although he sticks out like a badly dressed nouveau riche in pictorials among the endemically pedigreed.

Because of his fawning and sponsoring proclivities PG has also climbed the world of the intelligentsia especially the group that holds weekly news forum over brunch that bestows annual vapid awards to supposedly newsmakers of this and that social and civic affairs.

PG was listed as an awardee by said news forum alongside the name of a truly snooty politician (SP) and the country’s leader of real consequence.

SP was assailed by the idea of receiving the award side by side with the unpedigreed PG so outright he declined it. Poor PG has been re-scheduled instead to receive the award the year after SP would get his.

CLUE: PG is gay and well-known phenomenal merchandiser and SP has doubtful sexuality whose iconic charisma and popularity has gone down the drain.