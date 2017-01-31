Pia Wurtzbach signs-up with NY-based IMG

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach announced at the beginning of the 65th Miss Universe pageant on Monday that she had just signed with the New York-based talent management group IMG, and as such will continue to work with the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) after now that her reign has come to an end. Besides owning MUO, IMG also represents some of the world’s biggest sports stars and fashion models, among them Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Gisele Bündchen, and Ashley Graham.

“It was a remarkable year. I’ve really grown as a woman. I learned so many things [during my reign]. This actually opened a lot of doors for me. Actually, I just signed with IMG so I am very excited about that,” she said during an exchange with host Steve Harvey.

MUO President Paula Shugart—who was ecstatic in thanking Filipinos for the success of 65th Miss Universe in Manila, with Monday’s coronation night “the best show she had ever done”—said in a huddle with media that there are many plans for Wurztbach “in front of the camera, and there’s also an opportunity for her to go back to school.”

Although Shugart did not give out any details on Wurtzbach’s future, she added “She’s gonna keep on working and will keep us [MUO] busy.”

Personally, Wurtzbach said she was going to take a nap soon after the coronation, which was held early in the day to match the primetime telecast in the United States.

“I might invite some family and friends to my room because it’s been a while since I was able to spend time with them,” she told ABS-CBN in an interview.

Since her mother’s hometown Cagayan de Oro had been submerged in flood due to incessant rain these past two weeks, Wurtzbach plans to put on sale her Miss Universe wardrobe and raise funds for those affected by the calamity.

Besides pursuing her advocacy on AIDS/HIV prevention and awareness, the beauty queen also swore to continue supporting and fighting for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans[gender]and Queer) rights.

On January 26, Wurtzbach wrote in the Motto Section of TIME Magazine, “I myself owe a lot to the LGBTQ community, many of whom are my closest friends. Without their accepting attitudes toward my own flaws and struggles, I would not be where I am today. But while we are beginning to see the seeds of change in the Catholic church, the LGBTQ community in the Philippines doesn’t yet enjoy equal rights.

She added that as a Christian, “There will continue to times when my faith and secular opinions clash, but in those moments, I find comfort in an old saying: “Live and let live.”