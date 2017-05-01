Piatco appeals CA ruling on payment of litigation cost

THE Philippine International Air Terminals Co., Inc. (Piatco) has asked the Court of Appeals (CA) to reconsider its decision ordering the company to pay the government $6 million in attorneys fees, including those given to Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, one of the lawyers hired by the government.

In its 48-page motion for reconsideration, Piatco said it should not be made to shoulder the lawyers’ fees given to Sereno, the late Supreme Court Justice Florentino Feliciano and several lawyers hired by the Department of Transportation and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) amounting to $6,009,351.66.

The CA’s 17th Division ruled that Piatco was obliged to pay the costs of litigation because it is the losing party.

Sereno, who was hired as legal researcher, earned $336,287.66. The foreign lawyers who were hired include those from White & Case LLP, Allen & Gledhill LLP, Rajah & Tan LLP, and Drew & Napier LLC.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld with finality its decision ordering the government to pay Piatco $510 million in just compensation for the expropriation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Jomar Canlas