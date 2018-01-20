Picanto upset Elasto Painters, end 16-game slide

Glenn Khobuntin stepped up big time for Kia as the Picanto nailed their first win after shocking Rain or Shine, 98-94, to snap a 16-game losing streak dating back last conference in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup on Saturday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Khobuntin unloaded eight of his 11 points in the crucial stage of the game as the Elasto Painters threatened to steal the game from Kia to no avail and the Picanto gave head coach Ricky Dandan his first PBA win.

“I’m relieved more than tired. I’m happy with this win,” said Danda, who had five players in double figures in a game marred by a fight involving Kia’s Eric Camson and Raymond Almazan of Rain or Shine late in the second quarter.

Both Camson and Almazan were ejected in the game.

“We have no choice but to move forward despite those blowout games. Whatever happens, we agreed that we would not stop fighting and we really showed it tonight. The guys really worked hard for this one,” Dandan added.

After Rain or Shine staged a rally to slice Kia’s lead to 96-94 with 21 seconds left, Mark Yee won the jumpball over Gabe Norwood that led Khobuntin’s breakaway lay-up to peg the final score and seal the Picanto’s first win of the season after a 0-4 start.

Rashawn McCarthy and Roider Cabrera led Kia with 14 points apiece while Yee added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Rookie Rey Nambatac led Rain or Shine with 12 points as the Elasto Painters dropped to 2-3.