Pick ‘reformist’ as next chief justice

WITH the ouster of a chief justice he had labeled as his “enemy,” President Rodrigo Duterte should appoint a replacement who can best carry out judicial reforms and lead the judiciary with the highest level of integrity, analysts said on Saturday.

Antonio “Butch” Valdes, head of the “Save the Nation Movement,” said Duterte must look for a chief justice with the courage to pursue reforms in the judiciary.

“Restoring normalcy might be counter-productive for the judiciary, when normalcy may mean status quo. What it needs is a reformist chief justice who will work toward a judiciary with a level of probity and integrity of the highest order…beyond suspicion,” Valdes told The Manila Times.

Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reforms, said Duterte should take into account competence and qualification in choosing the next chief justice.

“It (choosing the next chief justice) is key to maintenance of integrity, fairness, and independence of the Supreme Court before the people. Otherwise, rule of law will be further compromised,” Casiple said.

“The Constitution has all the listed qualifications. The devil is in the interpretation. It seems the Supreme Court wants its own, despite the JBC’s mandate to recommend,” he added, referring to the Judicial and Bar Council that vets judiciary nominees.

Casiple however said Duterte, “definitely…will appoint somebody he can work with.”

Even before Sereno’s ouster, justices of the Supreme Court wanted Duterte to respect seniority in the judiciary in choosing the country’s top magistrates.

The President has been promoting insiders to the Supreme Court, particularly senior magistrates in appellate courts.

Among Duterte’s appointees to the high tribunal were Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Andres Reyes Jr. and Sandiganbayan Senior Justice Samuel Martires.

Sereno was a junior justice when she was appointed chief justice by President Benigno Aquino 3rd in 2012, bypassing several senior justices—including Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro—and taking away their chances for promotion with her expected 18-year tenure up to 2030.

Voting 8-6 in a special en banc session Friday, the high court granted the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida, which sought to remove Sereno from office for lack of qualification, particularly her failure to submit the required statements of assets, liabilities and net worth to the JBC when she applied for the post of chief justice.

Sereno had earlier alleged that Duterte was behind the impeachment and quo warranto cases against her.

The President has denied involvement in these but has urged his party mates in Congress to speed up the impeachment of Sereno.

This was the first time members of the high court unseated one of their own. Sereno was the second chief justice to be removed from office after Renato Corona was ousted in 2012 through impeachment.