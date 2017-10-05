PICTURE PERFECT

Flormar

Flormar, every woman’s best friend for effortless beauty, allows you to explore and express your personal style with its bevy of cosmetics. Its Mat Touch Foundation gives you that flawless coverage that everybody will envy. The Invisible Loose Powder works well to set your foundation, while the Compact Blush On and Long Wearing Lipstick lend that natural, rosy glow to your complexion. Further enhance your natural beauty with the new Eyebrow Design Kit and the X10 Sculpting Mascara, which brings ultimate drama to your look.

Flormar is available at select SM Beauty Stores and Watsons outlets.