PIDC authorized to operate TPLEX segment

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has issued a permit allowing the Private Infrastructure Development Corp. (PIDC) to operate and maintain the Binalonan-Pozorrubio segment of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Wednesday.

The permit came after TRB technical staff and representatives of the PIDC and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) jointly inspected and confirmed that the 10.10-kilometer segment is “substantially complete and is safe to be operated commercially.”

The aforementioned parties, led by the Public Works department, are set to open the segment, which stretches from Binalonan town to Pozorrubio municipality in Pangasinan province, on December 6.

In a statement on December 2, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said the road “would ease traffic and significantly reduce travel time from Tarlac to Pozorrubio from two hours and 30 minutes to just 45 minutes.”

Thes segment is the second to the last portion of the TPLEX that would be constructed by PIDC. An earlier segment of the expressway opened on July 28, 2016.