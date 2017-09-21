A piece of Paris in Greenbelt 3

Original Eiffel Tower Staircase now on display at Sunken Garden

Ayala Malls has saved the Filipino traveller a few thousand dollars for now with the unveiling of the original Eiffel Tower Staircase at Greenbelt 3.

Since September 7, architecture enthusiasts, awe seekers and everyday mallers have been enjoying a piece of Paris with the incredible and historic structure at the Sunken Garden.

The grand Eiffel Tower Staircase, measuring 5 meters in height and 1.7 meters in diameter and weighing 1.7 tons, is part of the iconic French monument, which was deemed the tallest tower in the world when it was unveiled in 1889. Demonstrating France’s industrial and cultural strength to the world, the Eiffel Tower became the global symbol of French ingenuity, craftsmanship and engineering perfection.

The Eiffel Tower stood an impressive 300 meters tall, and was built in two years, two months and five days by 250 workers.

Today, Filipinos can see first-hand and appreciate the exceptional structural engineering and proud French heritage through the Eiffel Tower Staircase, which is brought to the Philippines through the partnership of Ayala Malls Greenbelt and Janat Paris, a renowned Parisian Tea House.

Janat Paris is owned by the Janat family who—through Janat Dores—shares a unique history with Gustave Eiffel, the renowned engineer and architect behind the French monument. Dores’ and Eiffel’s common history and friendship led to the creation of the Janat French Oak Tea, which was first served at the inauguration of the Exposition Universelle in 1889.

Today, the company celebrates its history and the enduring legacy of its patriarch through its premium tea lines.

“Ayala Malls is elated to be the chosen partner of Janat Paris for such a historic event,” says Joseph Reyes, Ayala Malls Assistant Vice President, and Area Head of Central & South Malls. “We, at Ayala Malls, have always strived to deliver new, exciting experiences, and now, we’ve pushed that even further by bringing worlds/countries together. This unique and rare opportunity celebrates not only the enduring friendship between France and the Philippines, but also our shared vision and values.”