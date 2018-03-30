Pilgrims flock to ‘one true cross’ in Tarlac

TARLAC is known not only for spiritual activities in observance of the Holy Week but also home to the famous relic of the Holy Cross where Jesus Christ was crucified that is on exhibit atop a hill at the Monasterio de Tarlac in San Jose town.

Pilgrims flock to venerate the “one true cross” and to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The monastery is run by the Servants of the Risen Christ (SRC) Monastic Community which was founded by Fr. Ronald Thomas Cortez in 1998.

In 2005, Cortez attended the World Youth Day celebration in Germany where he met the relic custodian, Msgr. Volker Bauer.

At the time, Msgr. Volker was looking for someone to whom he could entrust the relic since the monastic life in Europe is slowly dying.

Aware of Cortez’s Monastic Community in the Philippines, Volker entrusted the relic to him. And so in 2005, the holy cross came to the monastery.

The relic is authenticated by a papal seal and believed to be part of the cross that was discovered in Jerusalem by Saint Helena, the mother Emperor Constantine the Great.

It was said that Saint Helena excavated three crosses in Jerusalem that were believed to be the crosses used during the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The two crosses were believed to be where the two thieves were nailed along with Jesus.

To determine which cross where Jesus was crucified, Saint Helena brought a dying woman with her and asked her to touch the first two crosses but nothing happened. When she touched the third cross, the dying woman was healed.

Filipinos remember the story of Saint Helena through the Santacruzan held alongside the month-long Flores de Mayo honoring the Virgin Mary.

Enshrined

On January 30, 2007, the sacred relic of the Holy Cross was enshrined in a baroque-inspired chapel on the Mountain of Resurrection in San Jose, Tarlac. Across the area stands a statue of the Risen Christ similar to that of Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer in Brazil.

Archbishop Fernando Filoni who was the Papal Nuncio to the Philippines then officiated at the enshrinement.

The relic is enshrined beneath the chapel’s altar, held by a golden arquetta adorned with religious symbols and pilgrims are allowed to touch the relic after the masses celebrated at 10:30 a.m. everyday and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Tarlac is also hosts the annual “Belenismo sa Tarlac” which depicts the birth of Jesus Christ where government and private establishments join the competition for the most creative presentation of the Nativity.

This activity held every December has made Tarlac the “Belen Capital of the Philippines.”