Pilipinas Cup returns to Clark

Eyeing to develop grassroots talent, the Pilipinas Cup returns this year as the football tournament is set to be played from October 28 to 31 at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

The tournament, which is also called as the Pinas Cup, will feature seven 11-a-side, one nine-a-side and one seven-a-side games in different age categories, which are divided into the Youth and Adults divisions.

The Youth division will showcase games in Boys Under-18, Under-16, Under-14, Under-12, Under-10 and Girls Under-17 categories.

Meanwhile, the Adults division will host nine-a-side matches in Men’s Open and Women’s Open and seven-a-side fixtures in Veterans’ category.

Over 100 teams composed of almost 2,500 players are expected to join the biggest edition of the annual tourney, which will be played in eight full-sized 11-a-side fields, three nine-a-side pitches and two for seven-a-side.

Schedule of the games will be determined six days prior to the competition.

The Pilipinas Cup is an international youth football invitational tournament held annually. As an officially sanctioned event, it is organized by the Manila Soccer Academy in cooperation with the Philippine Football Federation.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA