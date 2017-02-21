Pilipinas Run returns this year

The Pilipinas Run 2017 is making a comeback on March 12 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines grounds in Pasay City.

Patterned after the London Marathon, the Pilipinas Run aims to promote health and wellness and make it a lifestyle among Filipinos.

This year’s run also targets to support the education of the less privileged children and boost the sports tourism campaign of the Department of Tourism.

The Pilipinas Run expects some 4,000 runners from all walks of life to join the 5-kilometer, 10km and 16km fun run.

Organizers said that part of the proceeds would go the Calvary Christian Life School, an education arm of the Bethesda Children’s Home in Itogon, Benguet.

“We want to support deserving children with special focus on orphans and abused children,” said Pilipinas Run organizer Jones Campos during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

Campos added that part of the proceeds would go to the rehabilitation of the Hundred Islands National Park in Ala­minos City, Pangasinan.

At stake are medals and shirts for all the finishers while cash prizes and trophies await the Top 3 overall male and female winner.

For details contact 09369113845.