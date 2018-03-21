Pilipinas Shell net income up 39%

PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corp. recorded a net income of P10.4 billion in 2017, up 39 percent from P7.44 billion booked in 2015, on the back of strong retail growth and despite planned preventive maintenance shutdown of its Tabangao Refinery.

In a disclosure, Pilipinas Shell said on Monday said the growth stemmed from continued network expansion and sustained uptake of its fuel products, strong regional refining margins, and inventory holding gains.

The completion of the preventive maintenance shutdown in the Tabangao Refinery and freight optimization through the North Mindanao Import Facility (NMIF) further bolstered Pilipinas Shell’s integrated supply chain.

The facility’s continued operations following its 2.5 months of maintenance shutdown captured the strong refining margins in the region, while the NMIF contributed savings of over 50 percent above initial estimates.

Retail sales volume increased by 4 percent, as premium fuel penetration climbed to 27 percent. V-Power Diesel and V-Power Gasoline uptake grew by 17 percent and 7 percent, respectively, owing to the introduction of V-Power with the DYNAFLEX technology.

In 2017, the listed firm opened 66 new retail stations, ending the year with a total of 1,044 retail stations nationwide.

Commercial business posted higher sales volume against last year, overcoming the challenges from the structural decline in the country’s power sector demand, while sales to other sectors augmented.

The aviation segment enjoyed growth as Pilipinas Shell started to supply aviation fuels at Mactan-Cebu International Airport while sealing deals throughout the year.

Retail lubricants businesses grew as 35 lube bays were opened in the previous year.

Non-fuels retail business rose by 15 percent on double-digit growth of its convenience retail segment. Last year, 37 Shell Select and 22 Deli2Go stores were opened.

Pilipinas Shell has 102 Shell Select, 41 Deli2Go stores, and 262 lube bays as of end-2017, further boosting its non-fuels retail section.

Meanwhile, return on average capital employed touched 27 percent.

“Pilipinas Shell delivered P10.4 billion in net income and generated P10.7 billion of cash from operations in 2017, 39% and 26% higher than the prior year,” the company’s president and CEO, Cesar Romer, said. This is testament to the company’s commitment and continuing focus toward robust cash generation at optimal returns. This should allow us to sustain our commitment to high dividend payout at industry-leading dividend yields.”

Pilipinas Shell, the local company of the Shell Group, is primarily engaged in the refining and marketing of petroleum products. It has 1,014 retail stations serving motorists all over the country.

It remains committed to maintaining a highly efficient retail network, with the ethos of disciplined expansion, capital allocation, and focus on industry-leading returns and dividend yields.