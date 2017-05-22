Pilipinas Shell to put up more stations in Luzon

OIL giant Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) is keen on expanding its retail business, particularly in northern Luzon, in response to growing demand along the expressways going north.

“We’re eyeing an expansion in the North. It is more going to the north of Luzon,” PSPC vice president for retail Lawrence Anthony Yam said in an interview last week, adding that Pilipinas Shell is already properly positioned in Southern Luzon.

Last Wednesday, PSPC inaugurated its 1,000th retail station in Eton City, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The oil company plans to expand the number of its outlets to 1,200 by 2020.

The PSPC official said they will continue to put up major gas stations along the expressways.

“We’re looking at the current expressways, like the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx),” Yam said.

Asked about the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEx), Yam said that they still need to study the commercial viability of putting gasoline stations along this expressway.

“Right now, the traffic does not warrant all those stations built there, “ he said.

PSPC President and CEO, Cesar G. Romero said: “In this era of heightened competition, the site selection and network expansion discipline becomes even more critical. Hence, we will employ even more rigorous site selection criteria as we ensure that we secure only the best and highest yielding sites that are operated by the best and most effective operators.”

“We aim to continue extracting value from our highly efficient supply chain which, in our company, is not only an enabler of the business but its genuine source of competitive advantage,” Romero added.