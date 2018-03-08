Pilipinas Shell secures P9-B loan deal with BPI

PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) said on Wednesday that it had secured a P9-billion loan from Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Pilipinas Shell said it entered into a medium-term loan agreement with BPI to avail of lower interest rates and refinance existing loans.

“PSPC’s gearing ratio will remain the same,” it said, noting that this was at 19 percent as of end-2017.

Pilipinas Shell, the local company of the Shell Group, is primarily engaged in the refining and marketing of petroleum products and currently operates 1,014 retail stations throughout the country.

The company struck a partnership with Globe Telecommunications Inc. in January allowing Globe to put up cell sites at 14 of its retail stations. Under the deal, the Ayala-led telco will establish GoWiFi hotspots in select Shell service stations.