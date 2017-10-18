Pilita Corrales to mesmerize in one-night-only concert

Asia’s Queen of Song Pilita Corrales is the third artist presented in the continuing “Icon Series” at The Theater at Solaire after Basil Valdez and Celeste Legaspi.

Considered an icon and a legend since named Best Performer in the 1st Tokyo Music Festival in 1972 that earned her the moniker as Asia’s music royalty, the much-anticipated one-night-only concert titled “An Evening With Pilita” happens on November 17 at 8 pm.

“It is exciting. I will be at The Theater at Solaire, which is beautiful and the sound is world-class. Just the thought [of performing there]gives you the feeling of being on cloud nine,” the original Filipina diva said.

In her six decades in the business, Corrales holds the distinction of having performed locally and abroad with stars like Sammy Davis Jr., the Beatles, Bob Hope, Pat Boone, Frank Sinatra and Julie Andrews.

According to concert director Carlo Orosa, this concert will show a side of Corrales that a lot of young people have not seen.

She sings Spanish, English, Tagalog and Cebuano and was signed up by ABS-CBN to host and star in the long-running TV musical show, for which the name of the concert was taken. She also hosted “Bagong Kampeon” on GMA Network with the late comedian Bert “Tawa” Marcelo.

The show will profile nuggets of time in her life and career. She will be joined by her daughter Jackie Lou Blanco and son Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, granddaughter Janine Gutierrez, and her old friends and colleagues in the industry Nikki Ross and Angie de la Cruz, better known as the Wing Duo.

Backing Corrales in the one-night-only concert will be the immensely popular AMP Band and the inimitable string section of the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra with Mel Villena as musical director.

Solaire’s entertainment director Audie Gemora said Pilita Corrales’ distinct voice, performance style and image have regaled generations.

“She is the only one to have had numerous hit albums in Spanish, English, Tagalog and Bisaya. Anyone who has grown up watching Bagong Kampeon knows she has great personality and sense of humor. We cannot wait to have Ms. Pilita on stage at The Theatre at Solaire,” he said.