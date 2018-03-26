Pilmico, farmers’ co-op team up for corn sourcing

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. subsidiary Pilmico Foods Corp. has signed an agreement with a Bukidnon-based farmers’ cooperative on an inclusive corn-sourcing project seen to offer more income-generating opportunities for its members.

Under the deal, Pilmico will secure corn—a main ingredient in animal feeds—from the Mantibugao Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Farmers Cooperative (MARBFC), which the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) corn program team and the Manolo Fortich municipal government selected for the project.

According to MARBFC Chairman Benjamin Magtajas, the project is in line with DA’s strategy in offering livelihood opportunities and technical aid, with the hope of improving farmers’ lives.

The project marks “the first time we can actually go directly to the big companies and sell our produce,” he said.

Pilmico will continue to collaborate with local government units (LGUs) and communities to promote the agricultural industry, COO Tristan Aboitiz said.

The partnership “is a culmination of the hard work of our partners from DA; the local government of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon; and most important, MARBFC,” he added.

Organized in Manolo Fortich, MARBFC pursues projects that would help its 300 members access improved production resources, facilities and livelihood opportunities.

Pilmico is one of the country’s largest flour milling companies, exporting its products to Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Hong Kong.