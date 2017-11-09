Pilot, student in Cessna plane crash survive but bad weather hampers rescue

BAD weather has prevented the Philippine Air Force (PAF) from rescuing a pilot and his student from their Cessna plane that crashed in the mountains of Pantabangan, Aurora last Tuesday.

“The PAF helicopters failed to penetrate the area for extraction due to bad weather,” Eric Apolonio, spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), said in a text message.

Apolonio said, however, that the survivors were given first aid by local ground rescue team at the crash site.

Apolonio said the aviation regulator has not received an official report from aircraft crash investigators who were at the site.

Local news reports in the province quoting Aurora Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Elson Egargue said he had a brief conversation via mobile phone with Captain Albert Galvan, the pilot of Cessna 152 with registry number RP-C1995, who reported that he and his student, Alexis Trinidad, sustained minor bruises and foot injuries.

The Cessna aircraft was owned and operated by Fly Fast Flying School based in Lingayen, Pangasinan.

The light plane reportedly took off at the Lingayen airstrip at 10:02 a.m. on Tuesday and later crashed at the mountains of Pantabangan, Aurora at around 12:30p.m. on the same day. BENJIE L. VERGARA