Pilots advised on China rocket launch

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday notified all aircraft going to Hong Kong and Taipei as well as Japan to take extra precautions over China’s rocket launch.

The CAAP issued a Notice to Airmen (Notam), citing space flight activity “by China effective 5:30 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. today, November 3, 2016.”

The Notam B4060/16 covers Manila-Fukuoka-Manila flights and Notam B4061/16 covers flights from Taipei to Manila and flights from Hong Kong and Manila.

The CAAP also advised pilots flying near the area to take necessary precautions and to follow reference point for safety reasons.

In June this year, several flights to and from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan were affected also by a China rocket launch.

BENJIE L. VERGARA