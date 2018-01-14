Pilots warned against flying planes close to Mayon 

AVIATION authorities warned pilots against flying their planes close to the peak of Mayon Volcano because of the danger posed by its ash eruptions.

In its notice-to-airmen (notam) on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the “existence and horizontal/vertical extent of volcanic ash cloud” may endanger all aircraft passing near the area and advised against flying close to the summit.

It said the ash cloud from the country’s most active volcano, about 325 kilometers southeast of Manila, was about 820 feet (2,500 meters) high and was headed southwest.

The notam is in effect until Monday, the CAAP said. BENJIE VERGARA