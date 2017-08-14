Pimentel assures Palace tax reform bill will be passed but not its full version

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd has appealed to Malacanang not to force the upper chamber to pass in full its proposed comprehensive tax reform package but assured it that the senators would definitely pass the measure but on its own version.

“The Senate is merely appealing to the executive (branch) not to force us to focus on its version,” Pimentel said in a television interview on Monday.

The Senate chief said that he was giving his colleagues some leeway to scrutinize the tax reform measure. “I’m giving them the chance or opportunity to study this thoroughly and present their amendments.”

“But definitely we will have this tax reform law. It is very important,” Pimentel said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO