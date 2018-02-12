Pimentel to Canada: Prove you uphold law, take back your trash from PH

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Monday challenged the Canadian government to prove that it was a champion of human rights and the rule of law by taking back the tons of trash it dumped in the Philippines almost five years ago.

Pimentel called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be true to his word and to take the 2,450 tons of non-recyclable trash that was shipped in the country on June 2013.

Trudeau, in his recent visit to the country during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Summit, declared that legal barriers and restrictions preventing the return of the garbage to Canada have been addressed and that taking back the garbage “is now theoretically possible’.

“Canadian legal regulations prevented us from being able to receive the waste back to Canada. We had legal barriers and restrictions that prevented us from taking it back, but that’s done now,” Trudeau said in the press conference on November 2017.

However, Pimentel said, Canada has yet to act months after Trudeau made the statement.

The garbage was shipped by an Ontario-based firm, Chronic Inc., in 2013 to its Philippine-counterpart, Chronic Plastics, Inc. in Valenzuela City.

It was contained in 50 container vans and arrived in six batches at the Manila International Container Port declared as recyclable plastics.

On June 2015, despite protests from environmental groups and the local government unit concerned, the contents of 26 container vans were dumped on a private landfill in Capas, Tarlac.

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) in the same year also discovered more container vans of garbage shipped by LIVE GREEN Enterprise from Canada to Manila in several batches between December 2013 and January 2014.

Despite the request by the Department of Foreign Affairs in 2015 to the Canadian embassy for assistance to bring the garbage back to Canada, the Philippine government did not get a positive response.

According to Pimentel, Canada’s casual disregard for the health of Filipinos and the preservation of the environment shows a stark contrast to its supposed concern for our human rights.

“I call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be true to his word and take back the trash that was shipped to our country in violation of our laws. This can only enhance Canada’s self-imposed burden of being a champion of human rights and the rule of law”, said Pimentel.

Pimentel issued the challenge after Canada ordered a review of a deal with the Philippines involving the sale of 16 Bell 412EPI helicopters, a day after it was signed by both governments.

Canada was reacting to a statement by Philippine and military defense officials that the coppers would also be used against the communist New People’s Army (NPA).

President Rodrigo Duterte after learning about the decision of Canada ordered the cancellation of the deal, saying that the Philippines will look for another supplier. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA