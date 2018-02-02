Pimentel: Cha-cha critics protecting flawed charter

CRITICS of moves to amend the 1987 Constitution are protecting a “flawed” charter, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd said Thursday.

Pimentel, speaking during the launch of the PDP-Laban book on “Philippine federalism,” was alluding to the comments made by former Chief Justice Hilario Davide that Charter change would be a “leap to hell” and that the 1987 Constitution was already the best in the world because it contains sufficient provisions against abuse of power and guarantees people’s participation in governance.

“I am not getting the impression that they (critics) are wary of Congress’ sincerity [in amending the constitution].

They are just too protective of the Constitution that they wrote, which they say is the best in the world but forgot to state a provision on how Congress should vote on amending the Constitution,” Pimentel told reporters.

The 1987 Constitution provides that members of the House and the Senate can convene themselves as a Constituent Assembly to amend the Constitution. The 1987 Charter, however, did not explicitly state if the House and the Senate should vote jointly or separately.

A joint vote would render the Senate useless as the Senate has only 24 members, against over 290 members of the House.

“Best in the world? The 1987 Constitution only designated one representative of Congress in the Judicial and Bar Council when we have a bicameral Congress. So many provisions were absent for it to be called one of the best in the world,” Pimentel said.

The JBC is the panel that screens applicants for the judiciary.

“Besides, governance is an experiment. We should be open to changes, depending on the situation. For one, we are not the only country in the world that is changing the constitution. There’s Estonia, Indonesia, France. There is nothing to worry,” Pimentel, a bar topnotcher, added.

Pimentel also assured the public that President Rodrigo Duterte would only serve as President until June 2022 as stated under the 1987 Constitution and that the PDP-Laban would actively push for the inclusion of an explicit anti-political dynasty provision under the new Constitution to ensure that the push for a federal government would not be self-serving.

“The President’s contract with the people is only until 2022. There will be no no-election scenario,” Pimentel added.

No to nostalgia

Julio Teehankee, member of the consultative commission formed by President Duterte to review the 1987 Constitution, shared Pimentel’s view that the charter should be opened to amendments.

“The constitution should be a living document that reflects the dreams and aspirations of the people. Let is not be caught in this phenomenon of nostalgia and trauma…this nostalgia of the 1935 Constitution which worked then but those days are gone…and this trauma of the proposed 1971 Constitution being hijacked by the dictator [Ferdinand Marcos],” Teehankee, former dean of the De La Salle University College of Liberal Arts, said.

“Let us not spread politics of fear. There is no hidden agenda [in Charter change]. Yes, the 1987 Constitution gave us means and tools for democratization, but our democratization is not yet complete. We are yet to achieve economic development, equitable social justice,” Teehankee, one of the authors of the PDP-Laban federalism book, added.

LP won’t be an obstacle

The Senate president also expressed confidence that the Duterte administration’s push for a federal government won’t be derailed by the opposition Liberal Party (LP).

LP President and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

“He gave me a commitment, that by February or March, his committee will have an output and recommend it for plenary consideration. I requested him to be fair and keep an open mind, and he committed that he won’t be an obstructionist and will exercise his function in good faith. This means the referrals to his committee will all be discussed in a reasonable pace,” Pimentel said.

Double taxation?

Pimentel, however, cannot guarantee that double taxation would not imposed once the federal government was in place.

“We will try our best to avoid double taxation by being very clear on the taxing powers of the two levels of government (local and federal),” Pimentel said.

“If the source of the government revenue is portable, meaning the revenues are raised across the country, then the power to impose taxes is with the national government. If the source of the government revenue is in a specific location, then it will lie on the regional taxing authority. We are still trying to iron that out,” Pimentel said.