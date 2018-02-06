Pimentel cool to Duterte, Sara probe

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Monday said the Senate would only be wasting its time if it will approve the resolution filed by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th seeking an investigation of the alleged undisclosed bank transactions of President Rodrigo Duterte and daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Trillanes’ Resolution 602 directs the Senate committee on banks, financial institutions, and currencies to conduct an inquiry into the possible violation of the anti-money laundering act by the President and his daughter.

Trillanes cited a report published by Vera Files about the supposed failure of the President to fully disclose in their respective statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) their joint deposits and investment at the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) which exceeded P100 million.

The report lists down alleged transactions made by Duterte and his daughter from 2006 to 2014 in BPI

Greenhills, San Juan City (Metro Manila) branch and Julia Vargas branch that were not declared in their SALN.

But Pimentel said if Trillanes has evidence to back his allegations, he should file a case in the proper body.

“If this is part of just making this issue land in the news then this should not be allowed. It will be a tragic waste of time by the Senate,” the Senate president said.

Mayor Duterte downplayed Trillanes’ call, saying the lawmaker’s claims are based on gossip.

“I feel sad for Trillanes and his tireless attempt to rehash and recycle an issue that has already been proven as gossip,” she said in a statement.

“The senator cannot file a case because there is no basis for it. I have said this before and I am saying it again—Trillanes is lying,” she added.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque also dismissed Trillanes’ resolution.

“Lumang tugtugin. Lumang balita para nang sirang plaka (That’s no longer new, it sounds like a broken record),” Roque told reporters.

with CATHERINE VALENTE